Wellington Shields Capital Management Upped Its Kinder Morgan (KMI) Holding; Bluemar Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Bgc Partners (BGCP) by $389,875 as Market Value Declined

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 77,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.16% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 393,273 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 471,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 2.16M shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 37.05% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 27/03/2018 – BGC Partners Updates Its Outlook For The First Quarter Of 2018; 03/05/2018 – BGCP SEES 2Q REV. $1.90B TO $2.05B, EST. $921.5M (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – Newmark Group’s First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, May 3, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC at ‘BBB-‘/’F3’; Removes Rating Watch Negative; 09/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS FILES UP TO $300M CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING; 09/03/2018 – BGC Partners Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS & NEWMARK TO REPAY REMAINING BALANCE OF $575M LOAN; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY POST-TAX ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32; 07/03/2018 – BGC RAISES CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK & NEWMARK REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: BGC PARTNERS 2Q REV. FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 17,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,190 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 80,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 16.57 million shares traded or 26.60% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS NO DECISION MADE ON USE OF PROCEEDS FROM TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Will Work With Canada to Seek Third Party Buyer for Pipeline System Through July 22; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA – ACTIONS BY BC HAVE CREATED GROWING “UNCERTAINTY” WITH RESPECT TO REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FACING TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada: Parties Expect to Close Transaction in Late 3Q or Early 4Q; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Could Use Cash Windfall to Buy Midstream Assets; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Net $524M; 15/04/2018 – CBC Daybreak North: Breaking: John Horgan says after meeting with Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau, the disagreement over the; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN-STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS CONSISTENT WITH CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN- GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAIN CONDITIONS OF TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT, KML IS NOT UPDATING ITS COST, SCHEDULE ESTIMATE AT THIS TIME

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr B by 8,500 shares to 8,036 shares, valued at $514,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,702 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.