Wellington Shields Capital Management Upped Intrexon (XON) Position By $415,000; Landscape Capital Management Has Lowered Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Holding By $348,336

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased Intrexon Corp (XON) stake by 52.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc acquired 83,000 shares as Intrexon Corp (XON)’s stock rose 91.15%. The Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc holds 241,800 shares with $1.27M value, up from 158,800 last quarter. Intrexon Corp now has $890.42 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.58. About 961,105 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 10/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.33 PER BASIC SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Isolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Rev $43.8M; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss $42M; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 01/05/2018 – Intrexon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intrexon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XON); 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase Ib/IIa Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Di

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) stake by 54.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 4,248 shares as Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)’s stock rose 7.95%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 3,584 shares with $295,000 value, down from 7,832 last quarter. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc now has $4.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $91.48. About 322,315 shares traded or 50.76% up from the average. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Company – 04/23/2018 11:53 AM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – ON A COMPARATIVE BASIS, 2018 OPERATING INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT OR MODESTLY HIGHER BETWEEN YEARS; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/05/2018 03:50 PM; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/20/2018 09:08 AM; 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q Net $79.1M; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHWEST GAS, SUB. AT ‘BBB+’, ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corp. – 04/24/2018 05:14 PM; 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q EPS $1.63; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/04/2018 09:13 AM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS 1Q EPS $1.63, EST. $1.60

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold SWX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 4.25% less from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc reported 103,673 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 25,274 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 5,510 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Brown Advisory stated it has 0% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). North Star Inv Management owns 100 shares. Stifel Financial Corp invested in 0% or 5,500 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 0% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 122 shares. 45,895 were accumulated by Ledyard National Bank. Private Asset Mngmt accumulated 7,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 81,043 shares. United Automobile Association reported 50,714 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd owns 0% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 119,336 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 0% stake.

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) stake by 59,810 shares to 135,578 valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) stake by 4,782 shares and now owns 9,651 shares. Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) was raised too.

Analysts await Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.25 per share. SWX’s profit will be $15.21M for 81.68 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 84,852 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 13,847 shares. Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Gmt Capital Corporation invested in 0.12% or 674,600 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc owns 411,662 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Oakworth reported 0% stake. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation, a Washington-based fund reported 58,273 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) or 15,580 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 921,341 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 32,148 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 10,309 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Shelton Cap Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON).

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 13,300 shares to 67,721 valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abb Limited Spons Adr (NYSE:ABB) stake by 17,600 shares and now owns 82,050 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr B was reduced too.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $17.62 million activity. KIRK RANDAL J bought $2.95M worth of stock or 633,631 shares.