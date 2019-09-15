Wellington Shields Capital Management Upped Hawiian Elec (HE) Position; First Personal Financial Services Lowered Its Holding in Ansys (ANSS) by $548,148

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 2,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 27,022 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.54M, down from 29,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $212.13. About 536,309 shares traded or 12.51% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hawiian Elec (HE) by 55.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The institutional investor held 80,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, up from 51,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hawiian Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 240,908 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 12,286 are held by Fifth Third National Bank. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 421,233 shares. Next Gru Incorporated holds 1,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.02% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical reported 394 shares stake. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.7% or 70,551 shares. Us-based Champlain Invest Prtnrs Limited Com has invested 0.54% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Asset Mgmt One owns 75,205 shares. The Massachusetts-based Colony Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Schroder Investment Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 8,000 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Communication Limited holds 3,830 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.02% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Corporation reported 29 shares stake.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $350.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 15,056 shares to 80,522 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,268 shares, and has risen its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $84.10M for 53.03 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $603.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Energy Etf (VDE) by 10,177 shares to 5,962 shares, valued at $507,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,810 shares, and cut its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 96 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 41,800 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 178,439 shares. 13,846 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Limited Co. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). 63,802 are held by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Hsbc Holding Public Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.04% or 79,064 shares. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 68,722 shares. Dupont Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 7,600 shares. Iowa-based Principal Financial Group has invested 0.02% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). 197,003 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And Com. Cwm Ltd stated it has 1,329 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shelton Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 7,391 shares.