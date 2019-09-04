Wellington Shields Capital Management Upped At&T (T) Position by $364,622 as Market Value Rose; As Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Shares Rose, Capstone Financial Advisors Boosted Holding by $953,700

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 11,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 211,242 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63M, up from 199,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 12.89 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Judge agrees with economist’s assessment of potential AT&T-Time Warner merger; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Sees FY18 Adj EPS Growth in Low Single Digits, Outlines Capital Plans; 13/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: CFVI Awards AT&T STEM Grants to V.I. Educators; 29/03/2018 – PC Magazine: Exclusive: AT&T LTE Hits 537Mbps in Chicago; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Attacks Lawsuit to Block Time Warner Merger; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 30/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Financial Officer Provides an Update at Cowen Conference; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 66,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 53,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 416,213 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Guests Can Now Have their Cake and Cookie too with the Launch of New Cookie Cakes; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – NOW EXPECTS 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.49 TO $2.58; 02/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Doubles Down on Value with Launch of New Dunkin’ Go2s; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNKN); 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands First-Quarter Net Profit Higher, Raises Guidance; 12/03/2018 Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Three New Restaurants In Kansas City, Missouri With New Franchisee Hope And Destiny, Inc; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS GOOD FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 308,521 shares. Gfs Llc invested 1.45% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 304,739 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory holds 10.75M shares. Cna Corp holds 0.31% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 46,014 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Co holds 0.47% or 21.07 million shares in its portfolio. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) holds 27,737 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca invested in 0.41% or 15,436 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Group Ltd Liability owns 7.97 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 8.22M shares. Tirschwell And Loewy holds 6,871 shares. Argyle Cap Mgmt has invested 1.9% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ar Asset Mngmt invested in 83,138 shares. Yhb Invest Inc has invested 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru has invested 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Republic Bank San Franci (NYSE:FRC) by 4,000 shares to 5,400 shares, valued at $542,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr Etf by 1,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,681 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 22,130 shares to 8,304 shares, valued at $906,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 6,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,730 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (REET).