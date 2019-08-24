Wellington Shields Capital Management Trimmed Its Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Holding; Shorts at Asta Funding (ASFI) Raised By 16.67%

Asta Funding Inc (NASDAQ:ASFI) had an increase of 16.67% in short interest. ASFI’s SI was 11,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.67% from 9,600 shares previously. With 9,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Asta Funding Inc (NASDAQ:ASFI)’s short sellers to cover ASFI’s short positions. The SI to Asta Funding Inc’s float is 0.32%. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 8,870 shares traded or 11.43% up from the average. Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) has risen 100.82% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ASFI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Asta Funding Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASFI); 06/03/2018 ASTA Appoints Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea® as Official Mobility and Special Needs Partner for ASTA and NACTA; 16/05/2018 – ASTA FUNDING INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Asta Funding, Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Non-Compliance Letter

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) stake by 21.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer's Spiral Development Project; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR 'THE SPIRAL' PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK'S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.57 million for 14.49 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Asta Funding Announces Results for The Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Asta Funding, Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Compliance Letter – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Asta Funding Announces Results for The Second Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Asta Funding, Inc. Adopts Rule 10b5-1 Plan in Conjunction with Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Asta Funding, Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Non-Compliance Letter – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2018.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company has market cap of $52.85 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. It has a 5.92 P/E ratio. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past.