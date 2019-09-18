Wellington Shields Capital Management Trimmed Its At&T (T) Holding by $376,827; Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Boosted Microsoft Usd 0.00000625 Common Stock (MSFT) Position by $2.00 Million as Valuation Rose

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 11,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 199,823 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.70 million, down from 211,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $266.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $36.54. About 14.66 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – JUDGE RICHARD LEON ALSO SAID AT&T TRIAL COULD LAST SIX TO EIGHT WEEKS; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Made Payments to Michael Cohen’s Consulting Firm in Early 2017; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: 2018 Plans Include Improved Profitability in Wireless Ops in Mexico; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was a ‘big mistake’; 29/03/2018 – PC Magazine: Exclusive: AT&T LTE Hits 537Mbps in Chicago; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 17/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS HOPEFUL AUCTION RULES FOR 37, 39 GHZ AVAILABLE SOON; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Michael Cohen payment underscores the importance of the Time Warner acquisition verdict; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Usd 0.00000625 Common Stock (MSFT) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 15,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 841,062 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.67M, up from 825,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Usd 0.00000625 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $138.07. About 6.69 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Usd0.01 Common Stock (NYSE:GS) by 2,914 shares to 3,890 shares, valued at $796,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,157 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co Usd1 Common Stock (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomasville Bancshares holds 223,031 shares or 5.17% of its portfolio. Marietta Inv Ptnrs Limited Com has 3.87% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nfc Investments Lc has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ht Ptnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 6,683 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc owns 26,568 shares. Bowen Hanes invested in 2.35% or 407,492 shares. Investec Asset reported 11.48 million shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Llc has 2.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 7,110 are owned by Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mngmt Limited. S&Co Inc holds 1.63% or 110,718 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 4.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roanoke Asset Management Ny holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 39,039 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt has 150,272 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. California-based Sfe Invest Counsel has invested 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has 250,223 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.72 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $603.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,230 shares to 34,131 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Provise Management Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0.3% or 67,778 shares. Gm Advisory Group Inc accumulated 72,856 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 255,044 shares. Aldebaran Fin has 1.97% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 85,244 shares. Perkins Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.65% or 100,291 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain invested 0.54% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Reaves W H And Incorporated reported 613,234 shares. Transamerica holds 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 246 shares. 25,288 were accumulated by Everett Harris And Ca. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.73% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ashford Capital Management Inc invested in 8,770 shares. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.87% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Aimz Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 19,507 shares. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).