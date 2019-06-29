Wellington Shields Capital Management Trimmed Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding by $367,275 as Shares Declined; As Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Stock Value Rose, Artal Group Sa Raised Holding

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 52.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $785.73M market cap company. The stock increased 8.40% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 5.56M shares traded or 206.15% up from the average. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 49.13% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.5M; 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 46c; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Updated Results from the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101) in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Ra Capital Management Buys New 3.2% Position in TG Therapeutics; 04/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Updated Results from the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101) in Patients with Multip; 15/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics: Data on Now Up to 48 Patients Through 24 Weeks Confirms Previously Reported Positive Results; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, AND INTEREST RECEIVABLE WERE $109.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics’ Ublituximab (TG-1101) Treats Patients With Multiple Sclerosis

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 6.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 1,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,610 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, down from 23,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $252.01. About 1.55 million shares traded or 6.43% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $351,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 250,000 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $70.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (Call) (NYSE:GM) by 2.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (Call) (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77M for 20.46 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,986 shares to 43,647 shares, valued at $13.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf.