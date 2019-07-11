Wellington Shields Capital Management Stake in Stepan Co. (SCL) Has Cut by $435,000; Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Decreased Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding by $8.65 Million as Share Price Rose

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stepan Co. (SCL) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,500 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stepan Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $89.9. About 7,746 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 28.69% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.26% the S&P500.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $104.63. About 1.03 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c

More notable recent Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Community Banks Inc (UCBI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Stepan Company (SCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Stepan Company (SCL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stepan: Why I Am Forgetting This Dividend King – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Analysts await Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.31 EPS, down 5.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.38 per share. SCL’s profit will be $29.92 million for 17.16 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Stepan Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold SCL shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.00 million shares or 1.19% less from 16.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Lsv Asset Management owns 13,977 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 27,533 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability accumulated 6,956 shares. Grace And White Inc Ny has 2.27% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 109,251 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 65,838 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Macquarie Group Limited invested in 645 shares. Piedmont Investment, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,119 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 27,676 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.06% or 3,960 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 6,769 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 28,849 shares. 72 are held by Smart Portfolios Lc.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 12,800 shares to 19,900 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $175,793 activity.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock or 250 shares. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, June 19.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lowe’s: More Research-Worthy Than Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “A Fourth U.S. Wireless Competitor Would Keep Prices Low – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Good Is Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK), When It Comes To ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) selects Charlotte for massive tech hub – Triangle Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc invested in 9 shares or 0% of the stock. Estabrook Cap Management holds 435 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 149,716 shares. National Asset Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Whittier Of Nevada Inc owns 0.4% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 49,950 shares. Argent Trust has 48,531 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Associates reported 0.06% stake. Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 1.15% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ally Fincl has 25,000 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry And reported 0.06% stake. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 126,932 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Altavista Wealth has 2.09% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 53,766 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 1.10 million shares. Chevy Chase Trust Inc stated it has 0.31% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Leisure Mgmt owns 9,867 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28 million and $305.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 5,918 shares to 77,727 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.55 billion for 12.95 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.