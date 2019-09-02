Wellington Shields Capital Management Stake in Snap On (SNA) Decreased by $858,000 as Share Value Declined; Hanson Mcclain Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $10.09 Million as Stock Value Rose

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 86,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 163,941 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.34 million, down from 250,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Snap On Inc. (SNA) by 26.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Snap On Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $148.68. About 234,566 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 260,164 shares to 379,438 shares, valued at $11.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 37,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,925 shares to 7,750 shares, valued at $747,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.95 EPS, up 2.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $160.24M for 12.60 P/E if the $2.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.39% negative EPS growth.