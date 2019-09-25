Wellington Shields Capital Management Stake in Honeywell International (HON) Lowered by $339,300; Alphaone Investment Services Has Lowered Its Position in Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) as Stock Declined

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 1,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 10,801 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, down from 12,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $165.99. About 78,830 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 42.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 22,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 31,096 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, down from 54,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $27.21. About 16,395 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – COMBINED COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE CUMULATIVE FIVE-YEAR FREE CASH FLOWS IN EXCESS OF $1 BLN; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD WITH ADDITION OF ONE BOARD MEMBER DESIGNATED BY FORTIVE; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.36 TO $2.49; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.99 TO $2.08; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. TO COMBINE WITH FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION & SPECIALTY PLATFORM TO CREATE A GLOBAL LEADER IN THE POWER TRANSMISSION AND MOTION CONTROL INDUSTRY; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – WILL DISTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT TO FORTIVE SHAREHOLDERS IN EITHER A SPLIT-OFF OR SPIN-OFF TRANSACTION; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – RECEIVED ABOUT $2.0 BLN OF COMMITTED FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Co Expected to Generate Cumulative 5-Yr Free Cash Flows in Excess of $1B; 06/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces First Quarter 2019 Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Micron Technology, Quidel, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Altra Industrial Motion, USG, and Equity Lifestyle Properties â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Analysts await Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AIMC’s profit will be $44.50M for 9.86 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Altra Industrial Motion Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.65 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.