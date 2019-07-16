Wellington Shields Capital Management Stake in Home Depot (HD) Has Trimmed by $874,398 as Share Price Rose; Snyder Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Azz (AZZ) Holding by $2.48 Million; Market Value Rose

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 26.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 4,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,641 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 17,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $217.71. About 1.88M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Azz Inc (AZZ) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 62,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,138 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, down from 195,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Azz Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 97,789 shares traded. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has risen 4.28% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 23/04/2018 – DJ AZZ Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZZ); 06/04/2018 – AZZ: Pendley to Serve as Strategic Advisor to CEO Through Feb. 28, 2019; 13/03/2018 – AZZ INC – CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE FACILITY OF LECTRUS IS INCLUDED IN ASSETS ACQUIRED; 13/03/2018 – AZZ Inc. Wins Bid to Acquire Certain Assets of Lectrus Corporation located in Chattanooga, Tennessee; 19/04/2018 – AZZ COMPLETES RESTATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – AZZ to Restate 10-K for Year Ended Feb 28, 2017; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC – BACKLOG AT END OF 2018 FISCAL YEAR WAS $265.4 MLN, A DECREASE OF 16.5% COMPARED TO BACKLOG AT END OF PRIOR YEAR OF $317.9 MLN; 13/03/2018 – AZZ Inc. Wins Bid to Buy Certain Assets of Lectrus Corp; 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc. Completes Restatement of Form 10-K for Fiscal Year 2017 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the First; 24/04/2018 – AZZ Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 13 Days

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AZZ shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.38 million shares or 2.43% less from 22.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 23,233 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard has invested 0% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 40,243 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Llc reported 5,611 shares stake. King Luther Cap Management invested 0.07% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,370 shares. Tower Ltd Com (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Blackrock reported 3.79M shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0% invested in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Pnc Fincl Ser Group Inc Inc owns 834 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% of its portfolio in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Renaissance Lc has invested 0% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% of its portfolio in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Art Advisors Limited Co accumulated 22,503 shares.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 26,899 shares to 312,700 shares, valued at $24.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR).

More notable recent AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Stocks To Watch For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AZZ -2% post Q4 results miss; reaffirms FY20 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “7 Stocks To Watch For May 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks To Watch For January 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Gabelli Downgrades Home Depot (HD) to Hold – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management (NYSE:HD) – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.61 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.