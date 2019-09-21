Wellington Shields Capital Management Raised Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $1.17 Million; 1832 Asset Management LP Position in Roper Technologies (ROP) Has Trimmed by $1.05 Million

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 2,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 37,652 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.68 million, down from 40,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $359.5. About 958,465 shares traded or 91.74% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 3,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 17,425 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12M, up from 13,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $296.33. About 1.24 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 5,645 shares. First Bankshares Of Omaha holds 17,908 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. 114,170 are owned by Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership. 11,248 are owned by Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Toronto Dominion Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Washington Tru Company stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fiera Capital has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Transamerica Financial Advsr holds 0.18% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 2,319 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 26,618 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Co holds 72,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Eqis Management Inc holds 0.18% or 5,835 shares in its portfolio. Schwartz Invest Counsel invested in 102,550 shares or 1.92% of the stock. 1St Source Bancshares reported 551 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $30.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 165,281 shares to 548,038 shares, valued at $30.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 28.26 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

