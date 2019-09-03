Wellington Shields Capital Management Raised Its Position in Viasat (VSAT) by $369,600 as Stock Declined; Investec Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 51.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 14,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 9,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $78.14. About 16,446 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Rev $439.7M; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Pdt Line; 05/04/2018 – $VSAT -5% as Eutelsat ditches ViaSat-3. They sold ViaSat a dismal European retail business for $150m, promised a future broadband partnership, then walked away; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.05; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 17.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 28,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 139,019 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, down from 167,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $41.06. About 67,235 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 664,230 shares to 11.39 million shares, valued at $1.34B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 32,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 701,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 14,305 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv holds 0.26% or 9,485 shares. Pictet Asset has 49,888 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Company holds 193,528 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Chesley Taft And Associate reported 3,185 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust stated it has 54,631 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Atria Invests Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.02% or 15,111 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication Inc has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). 15,643 were reported by Corecommodity. Ashfield Cap Ltd owns 3,856 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 251 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.08% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 351,572 shares. 302,267 were accumulated by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $113.46M for 8.93 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cimarex Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cimarex Energy: XEC Stands For Excellent Execution Company – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ViaSat (VSAT) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Viasat Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2019 Change the World List – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Viasat (VSAT) Upgrades NATO’s UHF SATCOM Control Station – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Viasat’s Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Viasat (VSAT) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.