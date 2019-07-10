Wellington Shields Capital Management Raised Comcast (CMCSA) Stake By $551,109; Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Lifted Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holding By $14.70 Million

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) stake by 170.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artemis Investment Management Llp acquired 170,958 shares as Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)’s stock rose 6.83%. The Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 271,353 shares with $23.53 million value, up from 100,395 last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp now has $15.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $119.98. About 230,239 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased Comcast Corp (CMCSA) stake by 18.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc acquired 14,131 shares as Comcast Corp (CMCSA)’s stock rose 14.74%. The Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc holds 89,612 shares with $3.58M value, up from 75,481 last quarter. Comcast Corp now has $197.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.49. About 7.96 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 10/05/2018 – Comcast’s proposed break-up fee would be payable if the deal runs into regulatory trouble; 07/05/2018 – Comcast will also acquire 100 percent of U.K. satellite TV provider Sky as part of the deal, whose total value could top $100 billion; 20/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING: NBC News confirms Cambridge Analytica has suspended CEO Alexander Nix pending investigation; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Comcast races to secure regulatory, political approval for Sky deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN U.K; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Anticipates Acquisition to Complete Before End 2018; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US intends to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal – NBC News; 31/03/2018 – Look for Value Even as Comcast Aims for Sky — Barron’s

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) stake by 16,277 shares to 896,599 valued at $67.30M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nomad Foods Ltd stake by 23,202 shares and now owns 337,314 shares. Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was reduced too.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $45.14 million activity. On Wednesday, January 23 COWARD D SCOTT sold $13.23 million worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 169,109 shares. Elliott Jeffrey Thomas sold $7.17 million worth of stock or 90,909 shares. $24.74 million worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares were sold by Conroy Kevin T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 123,561 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Co holds 4,502 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Brown Advisory holds 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 16,446 shares. Finance Serv Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 11 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 978 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.02% or 29,197 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 189,464 shares. Bessemer Gp holds 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 1,103 shares. Advisory Ser Inc has invested 0.04% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 215 are owned by Kistler. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 190,099 shares. Focused Wealth Management, a New York-based fund reported 258 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated holds 0.02% or 3,600 shares.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 13,300 shares to 67,721 valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aquaventure Holdings Ltd stake by 18,400 shares and now owns 41,200 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr B was reduced too.

