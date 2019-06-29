Wellington Shields Capital Management Raised Burlington Stores (BURL) Stake; First Foundation Advisors Has Trimmed 3M Co Com (MMM) Position By $327,267

First Foundation Advisors decreased 3M Co Com (MMM) stake by 39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Foundation Advisors sold 1,581 shares as 3M Co Com (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The First Foundation Advisors holds 2,473 shares with $514,000 value, down from 4,054 last quarter. 3M Co Com now has $99.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.60M shares traded or 10.36% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) stake by 505% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc acquired 9,090 shares as Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL)’s stock declined 0.92%. The Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc holds 10,890 shares with $1.71 million value, up from 1,800 last quarter. Burlington Stores Inc. now has $11.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $170.15. About 841,416 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 14.84% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 9.7%-10.5%; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES BOOSTS YEAR ’18 SALES & ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Gross Margin 41.2%, Up About 35 Basis Points; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Adj EPS $2.17; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Rev $1.52B

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $11.62 million activity. MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING had sold 2,500 shares worth $426,900 on Friday, February 1. Vecchio Jennifer also sold $128,201 worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares. Kingsbury Thomas sold 20,000 shares worth $3.37M. Katz Marc also sold $1.30 million worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) on Monday, February 4. 4,075 shares valued at $713,906 were sold by Hand Fred on Tuesday, February 5.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased Dowdupont Inc. stake by 18,348 shares to 33,030 valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Rpm International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) stake by 11,100 shares and now owns 14,700 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

More notable recent Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks That Could Benefit From a Worsening Trade War – Motley Fool” published on June 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Burlington Stock Soars Despite Subpar Q1 Results – The Motley Fool” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Soared An Exciting 518% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Mosaic Company (MOS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Burlington Stores had 21 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of BURL in report on Friday, March 8 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $193 target in Thursday, March 7 report. UBS maintained the shares of BURL in report on Monday, March 25 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital. M Partners maintained Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) rating on Thursday, March 7. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $189 target. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Financial invested in 0% or 30 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 89,732 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Lc stated it has 300 shares. The New York-based Suvretta Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.73% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Fmr Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 3.86M shares. Shine Invest Advisory Inc accumulated 181 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd has 0.03% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 35,006 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Corp accumulated 567,905 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.27% or 28,369 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability reported 4,532 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 79,370 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ranger Invest Mgmt L P, a Texas-based fund reported 17 shares. Junto Cap Mgmt Lp owns 243,462 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc owns 206,219 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Omers Administration Corp stated it has 0.02% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M: Selling Cheap To Buy Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why 3M Stock May Be a Buy on This Big Dip – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M And The Growth Trap (Podcast Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why 3M Fell 15.7% in May – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 21.24 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M had 10 analyst reports since January 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27. On Thursday, January 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 24. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank.

First Foundation Advisors increased Nuveen Credit Strategies Incom (JQC) stake by 112,849 shares to 1.06 million valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) stake by 2,474 shares and now owns 96,628 shares. Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was raised too.