Wellington Shields Capital Management Position in Cvs Health (CVS) Raised by $2.14 Million; Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Holder Community Trust & Investment Co Has Lifted Stake

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 110.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 40,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,030 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, up from 36,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.75 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 7,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,395 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, up from 87,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.52B market cap company. It closed at $89.59 lastly. It is down 12.40% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 13/03/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration to Publish Test Data for the Evolution of ICE LIBOR; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Open Interest Record in Sterling Futures; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.04% stake. Kbc Grp Nv holds 163,144 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Oakworth Capital reported 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 281,837 shares stake. 68,920 were reported by Eagle Asset. Rafferty Asset Lc holds 113,626 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications stated it has 0.11% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) reported 0.04% stake. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Company Il stated it has 78,010 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Winslow Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 2.66 million shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Bangor Savings Bank owns 25,389 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 1.48M shares. Duncker Streett Inc accumulated 24,425 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 88,972 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Telefonica S.A. (TEF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Appoints John Tuttle Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer of NYSE Group; Michael Blaugrund Named as COO of NYSE Group – StreetInsider.com” published on June 03, 2019, Reuters.com published: “NYSE-owner ICE cool with crypto ‘winter’ as profits climb – Reuters” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “NYSE-owner ICE to launch new fixed income ETF platform – Reuters” published on August 02, 2018 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Healthier Ice Cream Trends: Vegan, Low Sugar and CBD (OTC: $ARSN) ($WMT) (NYSE: $KR) (CSE: $CURA.C) (OTCQX: $CURLF) – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Is CVS Health Fairly Valued? – Forbes” on April 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS: This Is Disgusting – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Pairs Prescription for CVS Stock and Merck – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

