Wellington Shields Capital Management Lowered Its Mondelez International (MDLZ) Position; GENOIL ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (GNOLF) Sellers Increased By 54.29% Their Shorts

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased Mondelez International (MDLZ) stake by 25.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 14,557 shares as Mondelez International (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc holds 41,702 shares with $2.08M value, down from 56,259 last quarter. Mondelez International now has $78.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.23. About 900,043 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION

GENOIL INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GNOLF) had an increase of 54.29% in short interest. GNOLF’s SI was 54,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 54.29% from 35,000 shares previously. With 143,100 avg volume, 0 days are for GENOIL INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GNOLF)’s short sellers to cover GNOLF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0263 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Genoil Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides hydroconversion fixed bed technology solutions to the upstream and downstream gas and oil industry in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.10 million. The firm specializes in heavy oil upgrading, oily water separation, process system optimization, development, engineering, design and equipment supply, installation, start up, and commissioning of services to oil production, refining, marine, and related markets. It currently has negative earnings. It creates and develops the Genoil Hydroconversion Upgrader, a catalytic hydroconversion technology that upgrades and enhances the yields from high sulphur, acidic, heavy crude, bitumen, and refinery residues.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 8.80% above currents $54.23 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 31. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research. Barclays Capital maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $51 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usca Ria Limited Liability holds 12,942 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.26% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Boston Prtn reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4.85 million shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Llc holds 4,283 shares. Td Capital Management Ltd Liability Com owns 249 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs invested in 55,082 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Valicenti Advisory Services holds 12,668 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Saybrook Capital Nc holds 2.8% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 129,573 shares. Moreover, Bragg Financial Advsr has 0.11% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Uss Invest Limited invested 1.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0.12% or 41,020 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Lc invested in 0.04% or 16,018 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 1,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of MDLZ October 18th Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.