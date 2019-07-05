Wellington Shields Capital Management Lowered Its Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Stake; Brant Point Investment Management Has Lifted Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stake

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) stake by 5.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brant Point Investment Management Llc acquired 2,903 shares as Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)’s stock declined 6.39%. The Brant Point Investment Management Llc holds 54,430 shares with $9.28M value, up from 51,527 last quarter. Advance Auto Parts Inc now has $11.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $159.9. About 253,839 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) stake by 21.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 20,308 shares as Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)’s stock rose 4.45%. The Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc holds 72,391 shares with $2.50 million value, down from 92,699 last quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc now has $4.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 258,690 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 2,986 shares to 43,647 valued at $13.56 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 8,501 shares and now owns 15,309 shares. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $84.43 million for 14.06 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Prices 7.5M Class A Share Common Offering – StreetInsider.com” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. Marone Anthony F. JR sold 287 shares worth $9,910. Another trade for 654 shares valued at $22,583 was made by Armer Douglas N. on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 20,700 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc reported 738,189 shares stake. Florida-based St Johns Investment Management Company Lc has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 207,231 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 131,471 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank stated it has 15,527 shares. Gotham Asset Lc reported 0% stake. The North Carolina-based Bankshares Of America De has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Laurion LP has 52,356 shares. Delphi Ma reported 1.62% stake. Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,026 shares. Essex Inc stated it has 0.09% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 520,564 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 12,036 shares in its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Advance Auto Parts had 17 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) rating on Monday, April 1. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $182 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $205 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. As per Monday, January 7, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 9 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, February 19. Wells Fargo maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $175 target. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Jefferies.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “4 Stocks to Buy That Were Hurt by the Worst Spring Weather in 20 Years – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Autohome Inc (ATHM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: MGM Resorts, Electronic Arts and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 39% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased On Semiconductor Corp (Put) (ONNN) stake by 89,914 shares to 150,000 valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) stake by 15,526 shares and now owns 24,474 shares. Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Savings Bank Tru reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Associate has 0.03% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 381,651 are owned by Jennison Associates Ltd Company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 151,700 shares. Westfield Mgmt Co LP reported 245,722 shares stake. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 0.28% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) or 12,575 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 3.32 million are owned by State Street Corporation. Bb&T Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,116 shares or 0% of the stock. 158,900 were accumulated by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 1.08M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company owns 1.21 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 438 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has invested 0.03% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).