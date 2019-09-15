Wellington Shields Capital Management Lowered By $2.16 Million Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Acuity Brands Has 1.05 Sentiment

Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 151 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 144 sold and reduced their stakes in Acuity Brands Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 36.22 million shares, up from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Acuity Brands Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 107 Increased: 99 New Position: 52.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 14.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 10,962 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc holds 64,400 shares with $12.75 million value, down from 75,362 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $988.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – APPLE SEEKS $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG OVER DESIGN PATENTS AT RETRIAL; 14/05/2018 – APPLE ISSUES UPDATE ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 16/04/2018 – A gold-colored iPhone X? Turns out Apple apparently designed one but never released it; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SERVICES HEAD EDDY CUE SPEAKS AT SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST EVENT; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s new approach to its flagship phone has made it harder than usual to gauge the company’s success

The stock increased 1.75% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $139.16. About 288,394 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 17/04/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 14/03/2018 – Glendale Eye Medical Group Partners with Trilogy Eye Medical Group (Acuity Eye Group™); 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY SEES PRICE OF SOME LED COMPONENTS CONTINUING TO DECLINE; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Acuity Brands Announces Management Changes NYSE:AYI – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 44% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Al Gore Loves These 3 Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Acuity Brands, Inc. designs, produces, and distributes various lighting solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.55 billion. The firm offers lighting and controls products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, daylighting, special-us, street and roadway, parking garage, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It has a 16.26 P/E ratio. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 EPS, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.32M for 12.93 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual EPS reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

International Value Advisers Llc holds 8.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. for 1.50 million shares. Domini Impact Investments Llc owns 2,112 shares or 4.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Seizert Capital Partners Llc has 3.23% invested in the company for 477,026 shares. The United Kingdom-based Generation Investment Management Llp has invested 3.21% in the stock. Kempner Capital Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 32,556 shares.

Among 26 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $220.27's average target is 0.69% above currents $218.75 stock price.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 30,000 shares to 38,005 valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) stake by 5,525 shares and now owns 51,125 shares. Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.