Wellington Shields Capital Management Lifted Comcast (CMCSA) Stake by $551,109; Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Stock Value Rose While Vantage Investment Partners Has Upped Holding

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $98.22. About 1.08M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG ON EBITDA GROWTH SEEN MORE IN 2Q18; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 18.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 14,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 89,612 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, up from 75,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 15.78 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 19/03/2018 – COMCAST NAMES ROSE SVP, CONGRESSIONAL & FEDERAL GOVT AFFAIRS; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 5th Update; 25/04/2018 – Comcast/Sky: outfoxed; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Says That Comcast’s Firm Offer For Sky Will Not Impact Ratings; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST HAS COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO SKY SHAREHOLDERS UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 4,525 shares to 5,384 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 20,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,391 shares, and cut its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) by 100,000 shares to 987,068 shares, valued at $61.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 1.42M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,088 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorpora (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4.

