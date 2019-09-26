Wellington Shields Capital Management Lifted Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake; Shorts at KANSAI PAINT F ORDINARY SHARES (KSANF) Lowered By 3.36%

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) stake by 12.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc acquired 5,525 shares as Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc holds 51,125 shares with $3.50M value, up from 45,600 last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc now has $16.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $63.23. About 975,329 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG)

KANSAI PAINT F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KSANF) had a decrease of 3.36% in short interest. KSANF’s SI was 2.24M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.36% from 2.31 million shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 7454 days are for KANSAI PAINT F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KSANF)’s short sellers to cover KSANF’s short positions. It closed at $19.51 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells paints and coatings. The company has market cap of $6.09 billion. It operates through five divisions: Japan, India, Asia, Africa, and Europe. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers automotive coatings, which include coatings for new cars used by automobile manufacturers; and automotive refinish paints for vehicles damaged in accidents used in auto body shops.

