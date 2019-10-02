Wellington Shields Capital Management Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO); As Saratoga Invt (SAR) Stock Price Declined, Black Diamond Capital Management Raised Holding by $433,440

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 18,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 830,530 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.51 million, up from 812,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.05. About 27,929 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c; 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Saratoga Springs, UT’s 2018 Sewer Rev Bnds ‘A+’; 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 3,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 17,425 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12M, up from 13,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $8.57 during the last trading session, reaching $278.83. About 614,203 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

More notable recent Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Saratoga Investment Corp. Receives Approval of Second SBIC License Providing Up to $175 Million of Additional Growth Capital – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.56 per Share Represents the 20th Sequential Quarterly Dividend Increase – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Saratoga Investment Corp 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2017. More interesting news about Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “CarMax Inc (KMX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Saratoga Investment Corp. Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific takes over manufacturing site in Ireland – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Elects New Director to Board – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $603.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc Com (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 13,200 shares to 37,700 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,089 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).