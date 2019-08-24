Wellington Shields Capital Management Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan (KMI); Carderock Capital Management Stake In American Tower Corp. (AMT) Was Has Upped

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 301.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 15,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 21,237 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 5,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 17,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 98,190 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 80,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 16.15M shares traded or 17.75% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project; 22/05/2018 – British Columbia says it is not delaying Canadian pipeline expansion; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS SEEKS KINDER MORGAN SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL NO. 7 ON THE 2018 PROXY BALLOT OF KINDER MORGAN INC; 15/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER SAYS FEDERAL PM TRUDEAU TOLD HIM OTTAWA WOULD BE MOVING AHEAD WITH LEGISLATIVE AND FINANCIAL MEASURES IN DAYS TO COME; 15/04/2018 – Canada will talk to pipeline firm about aid to solve crisis -PM; 19/04/2018 – LONDON – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS HAS ASKED FINANCE MINISTER TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH KINDER MORGAN ON PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agrees to Work With Canadian Govt to Find Buyer by July 22; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S STATEMENT ON POSSIBLY PROVIDING AID TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS ‘IMPORTANT’; 22/05/2018 – PERMITS FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION BEING APPROVED AT SAME RATE AS OTHER MAJOR PROJECTS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 16/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan bails, the federal Liberal government would back

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 54,669 shares to 7.07M shares, valued at $150.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 8,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,455 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kinder Morgan’s Gulf LNG project wins U.S. approval for exports – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Pipeline Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kinder Morgan Continues to Fuel Its Dividend Growth Engine – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Looking Increasingly Attractive – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan Trades Nowhere Close To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Consolidated Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 46,600 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Jrm Counsel Limited Liability owns 221,076 shares for 3.23% of their portfolio. 3.17 million are held by Advisory Rech Incorporated. Graybill Bartz And Assoc stated it has 206,206 shares or 2.88% of all its holdings. Fernwood Invest Lc invested in 12,651 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Stifel Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 2.04M shares. Essex Service has 17,246 shares. Tompkins holds 0% or 341 shares in its portfolio. Cv Starr invested in 4.78% or 543,204 shares. Farmers Company accumulated 195,623 shares. Cls Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 9,567 shares in its portfolio. Bollard Grp Llc holds 0.32% or 421,755 shares. 158,230 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Violich Capital Mngmt reported 14,477 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,434 shares for 3.01% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth reported 1,437 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wedge L Lp Nc owns 75,550 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.34% or 378,856 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt Corp holds 0.68% or 57,958 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth holds 326 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.31% or 36,768 shares. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 1.62% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 71,220 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Com invested 0.9% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Stock Yards Savings Bank invested 1.87% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Smithfield Tru has 0.08% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mar Vista Inv Ltd Liability accumulated 1.29M shares. Wagner Bowman reported 0.39% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ls Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hong Kong-based Fosun Limited has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).