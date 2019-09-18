Wellington Shields Capital Management Increases Holding in Raytheon Co (RTN); As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Zacks Investment Management Decreased Stake

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 2,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 24,803 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31 million, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $200.13. About 1.09 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 1,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 227,640 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.06M, down from 229,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $222.31. About 21.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Apple’s reliance on Chinese suppliers reaches a new high; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Many Apple suppliers and tech industry executives are voicing concerns that a trade war between the U.S. and China will not only damage their businesses but also the industry and economic growth as a result; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation; 11/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg was ready to slam Apple if Congress asked him about Tim Cook’s privacy comments; 15/03/2018 – Fitbit’s Plan to Conquer Apple (and the World) — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Services Rev $9.19B; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said at the Times’ Global Business Summit; 01/05/2018 – Apple Tops Sales Estimates on Services Growth, IPhone Stability; 19/04/2018 – C Spire rolls out new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support on its 4G LTE network

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $603.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,962 shares to 64,400 shares, valued at $12.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 485,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Energy Etf (VDE).

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8,701 shares to 901,624 shares, valued at $45.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) by 64,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

