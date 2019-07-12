Wellington Shields Capital Management Increased Position in Illumina (ILMN) as Stock Value Rose; First Merchants Maintains Position in Cognizant Technology Com (CTSH)

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Com (CTSH) by 16.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 5,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,740 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 35,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.86. About 1.61M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 2,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,647 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.56 million, up from 40,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 15.39% or $55.95 during the last trading session, reaching $307.71. About 6.06M shares traded or 536.72% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 3,204 shares to 72,796 shares, valued at $14.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 insider sales for $953,186 activity. Shares for $1.16 million were bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23. Middleton Sean had sold 683 shares worth $48,650 on Monday, February 4.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $3.41 million activity. 124 shares were sold by Dadswell Charles, worth $34,734. deSouza Francis A sold $848,854 worth of stock. $969,078 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by FLATLEY JAY T on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.