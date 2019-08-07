Wellington Shields Capital Management Increased Its Comcast (CMCSA) Holding by $551,109; Dafna Capital Management Boosted Position in Zafgen (ZFGN) by $519,442 as Share Price Declined

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 359.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 259,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 332,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, up from 72,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.0152 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9024. About 318,072 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 18.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 14,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 89,612 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, up from 75,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $42.07. About 18.43M shares traded or 0.08% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Capital Expenditures $2B; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: MORE: Sources tell NBC News’ @Tom_Winter the wiretap was live leading up to the Cohen raid. • At least one conve…; 26/04/2018 – WJHG-TV: BREAKING: NBC News is reporting Bill Cosby has been found guilty of sexual assault in his retrial. More details to…; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 4th Update; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING COMPOSITION TO CONTINUE SHIFT TOWARDS CONNECTIVITY-DRIVEN BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING – EARNINGS CALL; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,200 shares to 10,841 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 5,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,613 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 53,700 shares to 278,811 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 77,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,052 shares, and cut its stake in Argenx Se.

