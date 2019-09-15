Wellington Shields Capital Management Increased Its Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Stake by $801,430; Nike (Put) (NKE) Shareholder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Trimmed Holding by $4.66 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Nike Inc (Put) (NKE) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 56,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 182,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.32M, down from 238,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Nike Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 4.47M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 22,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 95,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, up from 72,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.1. About 728,231 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btim invested in 1.14 million shares. Kcm Invest Advsrs Lc holds 187,994 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.34% or 750,269 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.27% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 85,200 shares. Moreover, Newman Dignan Sheerar has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 6,295 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 0.28% or 16,600 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp holds 0.51% or 42,415 shares in its portfolio. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca reported 4,175 shares. Old State Bank In accumulated 0.07% or 17,354 shares. Scotia invested in 119,709 shares. Leisure Cap Mgmt has invested 0.5% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Silvercrest Asset Grp Ltd Company reported 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Motco reported 0.59% stake. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0.17% or 39,004 shares.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $10.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ps Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 3,700 shares to 5,700 shares, valued at $961,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 432,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 446,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coe Cap Management holds 11,343 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0% or 20,184 shares in its portfolio. New England Rech & Management holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 23,250 shares. Wellington Shields & Communication Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.47% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 7,696 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 445 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt accumulated 850,627 shares. 816,547 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. C V Starr Inc reported 25,000 shares or 2.89% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Company holds 15,900 shares. Sol Cap Mngmt has 10,700 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Evercore Wealth Management Limited has 20,000 shares.

