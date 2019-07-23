Wellington Shields Capital Management Increased Its At&T (T) Holding; Pinebridge Investments LP Cut Its Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) Position

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 5.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc acquired 11,762 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc holds 211,242 shares with $6.63 million value, up from 199,480 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $234.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 40.53M shares traded or 43.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s changes outlook on WPP to negative; affirms Baa2 rating; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COHEN APPROACHED THEM TO OFFER ADVICE ON TRUMP; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of; 04/04/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASKS ABOUT CHANGING TURNER ARBITRATION OFFER; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s “Alone In The Game”; 10/05/2018 – AT&T deal with Cohen specified providing advice on Time Warner merger -Post; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Also Expects to Launch Premium Streaming Experience to Compete With Traditional Linear TV Products for In-Home Use; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) stake by 9.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 3,834 shares as Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW)’s stock declined 0.71%. The Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 35,381 shares with $15.24 million value, down from 39,215 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co Com now has $45.25B valuation. The stock increased 7.83% or $35.58 during the last trading session, reaching $490.17. About 2.04 million shares traded or 300.32% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN

Among 10 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sherwin-Williams had 18 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Argus Research. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $435 target in Friday, March 22 report. Wells Fargo maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $47000 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sand Hill Advsr Limited Company, California-based fund reported 10,840 shares. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 233 shares. The Alabama-based Welch Gru Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 17,721 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.08% stake. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0.27% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 0.59% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Laurion Capital LP holds 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 4,518 shares. Burney owns 7,697 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited stated it has 3,502 shares. Copeland Capital holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 2,639 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.34% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 940 were accumulated by Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $216,035 was made by FETTIG JEFF M on Wednesday, May 22.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams Earnings: SHW Stock Soars Despite Revenue Miss – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $1.13 per Common Share – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) stake by 4,058 shares to 295,876 valued at $36.26 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc Com (NASDAQ:KLIC) stake by 63,724 shares and now owns 80,662 shares. Kellogg Co Com (NYSE:K) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Investment Advsrs Limited Liability owns 257,439 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co reported 6.96 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 17.85M shares. Horrell Cap Mngmt, Arkansas-based fund reported 49,442 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 0.08% stake. Lafayette Invs reported 19,666 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership accumulated 63,690 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Westchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 485,979 shares. Palladium Prtn Limited Liability reported 216,997 shares. 106,925 were accumulated by Buckingham Management. American Grp holds 0.3% or 2.55 million shares in its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Co Oh reported 18,688 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 4.46 million shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Co reported 8,373 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Ne owns 25,914 shares.