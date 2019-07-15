Wellington Shields Capital Management Increased Illumina (ILMN) Holding by $925,660; Valuation Rose; Cqs Cayman LP Trimmed Holding in Bhp Group LTD (BHP) as Shares Declined

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 2,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,647 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.56 million, up from 40,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $301.82. About 2.66M shares traded or 149.76% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 131,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 519,620 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.42 million, down from 651,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $57.73. About 477,100 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 4.76% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 09/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : SOCGEN RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 20/03/2018 – BHP IRON ORE PRESIDENT EDGAR BASTO SPEAKS AT PERTH CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 – BHP SAYS THERE ARE NO TALKS WITH BHP ON SAMARCO DIVESTMENT; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Estimates Miner’s Base Value Increased 30% Over Past Two Years; 05/03/2018 – BHP SAYS SHALE SALE COULD BE RESOLVED EARLIER THAN THOUGHT; 08/03/2018 – SHELL IS PLOTTING A $10BN JOINT TAKEOVER BID FOR THE AMERICAN SHALE DIVISION OF BHP – SKY NEWS; 23/04/2018 – BHP Billiton The Extension Will End on June 25; 05/03/2018 – PEMEX TO PARTICIPATE IN MEXICO’S UPCOMING UNCONVENTIONAL AUCTION, COULD LOOK FOR PARTNERS TO FORM CONSORTIA -CEO; 16/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM1640P; 08/03/2018 – SHELL, BLACKSTONE ARE SAID TO TEAM UP FOR BHP SHALE BID: SKY

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 456,240 shares to 4.48M shares, valued at $113.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 176,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 537,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.41 million activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $848,854 was sold by deSouza Francis A. Shares for $34,734 were sold by Dadswell Charles on Friday, February 1. $280,110 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate has invested 0.03% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Vanguard Group Inc Inc owns 11.49 million shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. The Michigan-based Bluestein R H And Com has invested 0.03% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Zacks Invest Mngmt holds 13,553 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 19,544 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 6,690 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 410 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Lc has 49,888 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Howland Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. Pictet & Cie (Europe) accumulated 700 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.11% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 94,698 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested in 28,994 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Zevin Asset Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 833 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Fmr Lc holds 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 208,813 shares.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 54,669 shares to 7.07 million shares, valued at $150.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc. (NYSE:SNA) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).