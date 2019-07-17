Wellington Shields Capital Management Increased Illumina (ILMN) Holding By $925,660; Mellanox Technologies LTD Has 0.97 Sentiment

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased Illumina Inc (ILMN) stake by 7.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc acquired 2,986 shares as Illumina Inc (ILMN)’s stock rose 4.45%. The Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc holds 43,647 shares with $13.56M value, up from 40,661 last quarter. Illumina Inc now has $44.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $303.73. About 477,584 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for

Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 126 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 130 reduced and sold their stakes in Mellanox Technologies LTD. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 34.61 million shares, down from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mellanox Technologies LTD in top ten stock positions decreased from 17 to 16 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 61 Reduced: 69 Increased: 56 New Position: 70.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $111.71. About 96,538 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Starboard Value LP/; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Hldrs Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 12/03/2018 – Starboard Responds to Mellanox’s Proposed Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Has 10.6% Interest in Mellanox Technologies; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases Second Quarter and Full Year 2018 Outlook; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox: Starboard Continues Its Assault in New Letter — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q REV. $251.0M, EST. $244.8M; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – SEES 2018 REVENUES OF $1,050 MLN TO $1,070 MLN

Ion Asset Management Ltd. holds 29.48% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for 841,565 shares. Twin Securities Inc. owns 195,000 shares or 12.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Omni Partners Llp has 8.32% invested in the company for 635,984 shares. The New York-based Havens Advisors Llc has invested 7.56% in the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 285,590 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.67 million activity.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, makes, and sells interconnect products and solutions. The company has market cap of $6.12 billion. The Company’s products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. It has a 42.56 P/E ratio. The firm offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits , adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solution for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale Web 2.0, and cloud data centers; and Ethernet adapters.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $3.41 million activity. $1.00 million worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares were sold by FLATLEY JAY T. $280,110 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S. Dadswell Charles also sold $34,734 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares. $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by deSouza Francis A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,230 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 0.08% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 68 were accumulated by Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corp. Cap Fund owns 5,369 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 7,800 shares stake. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Citigroup stated it has 134,841 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.93% or 64,700 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Limited Co holds 0.08% or 2,217 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited stated it has 269,170 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. C Gp Holdg A S reported 14,505 shares stake. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 10,656 shares. 2,216 are held by Chem Bancshares. Jackson Square Prns accumulated 1.92% or 1.13M shares. Hbk Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 4,000 shares to 8,005 valued at $806,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aquaventure Holdings Ltd stake by 18,400 shares and now owns 41,200 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was reduced too.

