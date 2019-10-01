Wellington Shields Capital Management Holding in First Solar Com (FSLR) Lowered as Stock Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Gm Advisory Group Has Upped by $320,256 Its Stake

Gm Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,628 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04 million, up from 12,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $130.31. About 4.38M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Solar Inc Com (FSLR) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 37,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.48 million, down from 50,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 872,759 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR UNIT IN TERM LOAN PACT; 20/03/2018 – TransMedia Group Said It Was Retained To Introduce World’s First Solar Yacht Thursday at The Palm Beach International Boat Show; 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q EPS 78c; 06/04/2018 – 8point3 Energy Partners LP Announces Mailing of Proxy Statement; 26/04/2018 – First Solar New Factory Doing So Well It’s Planning Another One; 26/04/2018 – WTVG 13abc: BREAKING: First Solar, Inc. is announcing plans for a new manufacturing plant in NW Ohio. It will bring 500 new job; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.90; 27/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR COMMISSIONED FIRST SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN AFRICA; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to build new U.S. panel factory in win for Trump

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $603.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) by 2,600 shares to 4,135 shares, valued at $814,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 22,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

