Wellington Shields Capital Management Holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Has Cut by $690,472 as Share Price Rose; Mastercard (MA) Holder Westend Advisors Lowered Its Position by $6.27 Billion as Share Price Rose

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 26,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,275 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.79B, down from 182,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) by 21.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 20,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,391 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 92,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 566,659 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,762 shares to 211,242 shares, valued at $6.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 9,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 738,189 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Sol Cap Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 10,700 shares. Grs Advisors Ltd Com holds 7.54% or 372,071 shares. Clough Ptnrs Lp reported 2.71% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Janney Montgomery Scott holds 0% or 12,036 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 8,899 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Alliancebernstein LP owns 660,027 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 1,608 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smithfield Tru Com has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Regentatlantic Capital Lc stated it has 21,085 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc holds 43,377 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 20,595 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology reported 1,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Round Table Svcs Ltd Com accumulated 9,500 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. 287 shares were sold by Marone Anthony F. JR, worth $9,910 on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 28,690 shares. Fincl Counselors stated it has 6,522 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.36% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Maryland-based Maryland Capital Mngmt has invested 4.59% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Page Arthur B accumulated 22,156 shares. Liberty has 5,120 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,116 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia reported 221,000 shares. 2.20M are owned by Brown Advisory. Strategic Limited Liability Co holds 0.71% or 7,756 shares in its portfolio. Adell Harriman And Carpenter has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 21,549 shares. 136,530 are owned by Schwerin Boyle. Scotia Capital stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Edgewood Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 867 shares. Boston Prtn holds 1,674 shares.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Invest. Grade Corp Bd Etf (LQD) by 27,492 shares to 154,544 shares, valued at $18.40B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Inc. (NYSE:MDT) by 10,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Ipath Bbg Commodity Etn (DJP).