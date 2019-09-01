Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $332,994; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Decreased Verisign (VRSN) Stake as Shares Rose

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 874 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,857 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 7,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – BOEING: POTENTIAL TARIFFS ARE STILL PROPOSALS, NOT IMPLEMENTED; 06/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS TO INDUCT 81 BOEING 737-MAX PLANES BY 2024: SINHA; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES SPENDING $12B ON SHARE BUYBACKS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – CO AND CANADIAN GOVERNMENT HAVE AGREED TO AN AMENDMENT TO AN EXISTING PERFORMANCE-BASED LOGISTICS CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – A fan blade on one of the Boeing’s 737s engine’s broke off; 08/05/2018 – Brazil defense minister ‘certain’ of Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Gets Navy Contract of Up to $1.17B for Work Including 22 F/A-18E and 6 F/A-18F Super Hornets for Kuwait; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS DOES NOT ANTICIPATE HIGHER OIL PRICES AS A RESULT OF SANCTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing says sees no threat to 777 output from Iran deal uncertainty

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 25.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 1,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, down from 6,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $203.85. About 371,341 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86M for 42.83 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “VeriSign (VRSN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: INTC, VRSN – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VeriSign (VRSN) Down 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Purchase Verisign At $160, Earn 3.2% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: VRSN, EFX, LRCX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.28% or 1,000 shares. Windward Capital Management Co Ca holds 1.56% or 32,070 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Comml Bank Usa stated it has 12,267 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fincl Engines Advsrs Limited Com reported 2,695 shares. Westover Cap Advisors Limited Co reported 7,913 shares. The New York-based South Street Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Japan-based Asset Mgmt One Communications Ltd has invested 0.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Quantbot Technology Lp holds 14,543 shares. 5,297 are held by Field And Main Bank & Trust. Barr E S & holds 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,622 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.25% or 53,864 shares. 942 are owned by Sky Investment Gp Ltd Llc. United Kingdom-based Bp Public Limited Co has invested 0.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chevy Chase has 443,732 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,925 shares to 7,750 shares, valued at $747,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 37.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “United Airlines Is Betting on International Growth – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Atlas V rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.