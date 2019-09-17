Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Trimmed Its First Solar Com (FSLR) Stake by $858,000 as Shares Rose; Brt Apartments (BRT) Stock Value Declined While Towerview Decreased Holding

Towerview Llc decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (BRT) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc sold 48,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 180,292 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, down from 229,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Brt Apartments Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.69M market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 2,443 shares traded. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 8.64% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Net $25.2M; 21/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 281-Unit Value Add Property in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas; 20/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Hatch Outlines Pro-Jobs, Pro-America Trade Strategy at BRT; 22/04/2018 – DJ BRT Apartments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRT); 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Raises Quarterly Dividend Approximately 11.1%; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT PROPERTY FOR $30.8M; 02/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 208-Unit Value Add Property in Daytona Beach, Florida; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Rev $29.7M; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – AN ENTITY IN WHICH IT HAS A 50% EQUITY INTEREST ACQUIRED LANDINGS OF CARRIER PARKWAY FOR $30.8 MLN; 07/03/2018 SENZAGEN AB SENZA.ST – BRT WILL MARKET AND PROVIDE GARD IN US AND PERFORM TEST IN ITS LABORATORY IN NORTH CAROLINA

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Solar Inc Com (FSLR) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 37,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.48M, down from 50,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $65.1. About 252,743 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Capex $700M-$800M; 13/03/2018 Vectren Selects Partner, Announces Location for 50 Megawatts of Renewable Energy in Southwestern Indiana; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR UNIT IN TERM LOAN PACT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 SHIPMENTS 2.9GW TO 3.0GW; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50 TO $1.90; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS THE CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR AGGREGATE BORROWINGS OF UP TO AUD 151.0 MLN ($113 MLN); 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q Net $83M; 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi and Mary Wilkie Ebrahimi Acquire 5.09% Stake in First Solar; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to Build New Solar Module Mfg Plant Near Perrysburg, Ohio Flagship Plant; 27/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57

Analysts await BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) to report earnings on December, 9. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. BRT’s profit will be $3.34 million for 17.57 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by BRT Apartments Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 6 investors sold BRT shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.01 million shares or 2.35% more from 4.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan accumulated 0.02% or 207,927 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 15,552 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Communication owns 39,802 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has 10,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 45,574 shares. Bailard Inc has 22,155 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). 911 were reported by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.01% or 54,430 shares. International Gp has invested 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Metropolitan Life Ins Co holds 481 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 14,293 shares. Stifel Fin Corp has 0% invested in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 56,837 shares. Asset One holds 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) or 19,750 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FSLR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 61.00 million shares or 0.48% less from 61.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc reported 80 shares. Next Fincl holds 6,823 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Point72 Asset Lp has 0.13% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 11,730 shares stake. Whittier Tru invested in 0.01% or 7,310 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.06% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 19,400 shares. 6,491 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Limited Company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) has 0% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Jnba Advsrs reported 500 shares. Prelude Ltd Liability Co invested in 43,593 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 25,148 shares. Nuwave Investment Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). 1,200 are owned by Numerixs Inv Technologies. Agf America stated it has 53,006 shares. Masters Capital Management Lc holds 500,000 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio.

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 96.30% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.54 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $111.72 million for 15.35 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -688.89% EPS growth.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $603.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 30,000 shares to 38,005 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl C by 302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawiian Elec (NYSE:HE).