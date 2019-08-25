Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Raised Its Viasat (VSAT) Holding by $369,600; Stock Declined; Rock Point Advisors Boosted Its Centurylink (CTL) Position

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink (CTL) by 74.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 427,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 997,121 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, up from 570,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 10.54M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 51.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 14,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 9,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.23. About 298,008 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 05/04/2018 – $VSAT -5% as Eutelsat ditches ViaSat-3. They sold ViaSat a dismal European retail business for $150m, promised a future broadband partnership, then walked away; 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Pdt Line

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. Chilton Kevin P. also bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. 37,000 shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T, worth $404,250 on Friday, May 10. 83,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $991,261 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $212.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 50,413 shares to 662,011 shares, valued at $14.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 1,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,441 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.13% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 18,514 shares. Kepos Lp invested in 0.04% or 43,959 shares. Axa invested in 42,671 shares. Moreover, Tompkins Financial has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 3,718 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 41,681 were accumulated by Concorde Asset Management. James Inv Research invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has 16,177 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Advisory Services Ntwk Limited holds 140,086 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsrs reported 3.6% stake. Invesco reported 6.23M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 7.19 million shares. Caxton Assocs Lp holds 0.1% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 57,793 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 1,180 shares.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14,557 shares to 41,702 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,800 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has 16,668 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 127,353 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hsbc Pcl has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 5,841 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 15,200 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Stifel Corp holds 5,672 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,170 shares. State Street has 0.01% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Com reported 3,250 shares. Firsthand Management has invested 0.87% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 43,355 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Moreover, Art Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 10,467 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.06% or 636,009 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 16,759 shares.