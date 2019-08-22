Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $343,278; As Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Stock Rose, Yorktown Management & Research Co Lifted by $880,000 Its Stake

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 2,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 139,237 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42 million, down from 142,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 15.86 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 784,853 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 26/03/2018 – CA IMMO RESULTS FOR 2017 INCLUDE NO NEW COMMENT ON STARWOOD BID TO BUY MINORITY STAKE IN COMPANY; 11/05/2018 – IWG GETS APPROACH FROM LONE STAR, PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD, TDR; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES; 13/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1 ( “BOARD”) OF VICTORIA PARK AB (PUBL) (“VICTORIA PARK”) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS OF VICTORIA PARK NOT TO ACCEPT STARWOOD’S OFFER; 01/04/2018 – Starwood Bids $1 Billion for Swedish Property Firm Victoria Park; 11/05/2018 – IWG receives takeover approaches from Starwood Capital, TDR and Lone Star; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS BOARD WILL CAREFULLY EXAMEN STARWOOD’S OFFER; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Property Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 9-11

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bennicas And Assoc has 4.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 2.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.43 million shares. The Netherlands-based Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has invested 7.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ohio-based Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management Inc has invested 3.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Mgmt Comm has invested 3.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Scotia owns 1.15M shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Management stated it has 2.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Huntington Financial Bank reported 2.26% stake. Perkins Coie Company stated it has 4.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pittenger & Anderson Inc stated it has 128,807 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Lc has 590,277 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 3.21% or 2.18 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Forte Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv has 0.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brookmont Capital Mngmt reported 32,692 shares. Grace And White invested in 9,165 shares.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 17,786 shares to 98,190 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 9,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement reported 429,900 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Dubuque Bancorporation & Tru accumulated 53,658 shares. 2,979 were accumulated by Advisory Svcs Llc. Bessemer Group Incorporated Incorporated invested in 0.29% or 3.42M shares. 13,560 are held by Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Co. Highland Cap Lc reported 0.03% stake. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 8,860 shares. Prudential Fin Inc holds 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 250,649 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc reported 0.04% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Campbell & Company Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.17% or 15,559 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com has invested 0.15% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Legal & General Gp Public Ltd holds 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 284,255 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co stated it has 38,215 shares. Mirador Prns LP invested in 0.15% or 12,187 shares.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4,900 shares to 20,100 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ladder Capital Corp. (NYSE:LADR) by 82,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,520 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co./The (NYSE:DIS).

