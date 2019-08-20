Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by $2.14 Million; Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Stake Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Universal Forest Products (UFPI) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 31,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The institutional investor held 615,432 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.40M, up from 584,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Universal Forest Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $39.8. About 240,968 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 17/04/2018 – Universal Forest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC QUARTERLY NET SALES $993.9 MLN VS $846.1 MLN; 27/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC – PURCHASE IS SCHEDULED TO CLOSE BY JUNE 1, 2018; 27/03/2018 – UFPI Signs Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O SEES FY SALES ABOUT $50 MLN; 19/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMIANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOARD OKS INCREASED SEMIANNUAL DIV; 19/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products Board Approves 6% Increase in the Semiannual Cash Div to 18c Per Shr; 19/04/2018 – UFPI Board Approves Increased Semiannual Dividend; 27/03/2018 – UFPI signs agreement to acquire certain assets of North American Container Corporation

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 110.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 40,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 77,030 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, up from 36,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 9.12 million shares traded or 7.36% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. On Friday, March 1 the insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,769 were reported by Murphy Cap. Rnc Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 783,285 shares. Affinity Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 1.76% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 159,169 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc stated it has 73,407 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 4,583 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Miles Capital stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.17 million shares. Moreover, Parkside Commercial Bank & has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 573 shares. Mengis Cap Management Inc invested in 0.53% or 17,730 shares. High Pointe Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 25,520 shares stake. Mcdaniel Terry Co accumulated 146,299 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh has 13,716 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability reported 1.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 29,223 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.18% or 149,829 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation – CVS – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS’s Amazon-like membership goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The State Of CBD Regulation: Clear Rules Or Consumers At Risk? – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Rock-Solid Reasons Why CVS Health Is the Best Pharmacy Stock on the Market – Motley Fool” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Final Results of Any and All Tender Offers and Confirms the Maximum Amounts for Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,200 shares to 10,841 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr B by 8,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,036 shares, and cut its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO).

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 40,658 shares to 215,208 shares, valued at $22.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 25,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,788 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold UFPI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 48.67 million shares or 1.30% less from 49.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.01% or 2,220 shares. Hillcrest Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.89% or 395,108 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 4.76 million shares. New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.04% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). 701,512 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc. Gsa Prns Llp invested in 0.03% or 10,477 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 0.03% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 93,933 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited accumulated 459,423 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Ohio-based North Point Managers Oh has invested 0.04% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 39,054 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 778,660 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Invests Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 58,272 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Co accumulated 20,857 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 41,344 shares.