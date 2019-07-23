Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) by $1.67 Million as Share Value Rose; The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Shareholder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Upped Position

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 52.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 9,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,640 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 17.55M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS HEMA TOTAL STORES REACH 37 IN CHINA

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 18,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 230,157 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 211,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.16. About 8.60M shares traded or 5.77% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN FEBRUARY 2018 TOTALED $21.3 BLN; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $783 Million, Up 39%; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Pretax Profit Margin 41.8%; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Declares Dividend of 10c; 06/04/2018 – Schwab Announces Its Spring Business Update; 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Rev $2.4B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt holds 1.17% or 210,000 shares. Mraz Amerine And Assocs invested in 47,335 shares or 0.63% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.18% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Sei Invests Co holds 0.1% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 720,075 shares. Hamel has invested 0.28% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc accumulated 34,967 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Lc accumulated 805,750 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com has 82,280 shares. Evergreen Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 15,342 shares or 0.07% of the stock. London Of Virginia owns 1.38 million shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated owns 450 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Maryland Capital Mngmt holds 413,630 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 201,748 shares. Bessemer Gp has 0.02% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 124,333 shares. Cap Guardian Trust reported 900 shares.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 6,962 shares to 338,104 shares, valued at $20.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 6,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70 shares, and cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (NYSE:SCHW) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: First Of The FAANGs To Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schwab loses two bulls (updated) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Big Tech Grilled On Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $11.64 million activity. 250,000 shares valued at $11.76M were sold by SCHWAB CHARLES R on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks Poised for Huge Growth Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Anheuser Busch Inbev Preps Biggest IPO Of 2019 In Hong Kong – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How To Earn 3% Per Week With Alibaba Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.