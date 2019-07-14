Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Lifted Its Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Stake; United Technologies (UTX) Sentiment Is 1.07

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) stake by 52.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc acquired 9,200 shares as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc holds 26,640 shares with $4.86M value, up from 17,440 last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd now has $437.39B valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 18.10M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Boston Metro: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO

United Technologies Corp (UTX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 626 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 584 decreased and sold stock positions in United Technologies Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 668.70 million shares, up from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding United Technologies Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 40 to 54 for an increase of 14. Sold All: 79 Reduced: 505 Increased: 487 New Position: 139.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology services and products to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $115.39 billion. The Company’s Otis segment designs, makes, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services. It has a 20.77 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s UTC Climate, Controls & Security segment provides heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration solutions, such as controls for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation applications.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance" on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "United Technologies' Best Company After the Breakup Will Be… – Yahoo Finance" published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Why the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger Could Mean Trouble for General Electric – Yahoo Finance" on June 24, 2019.

The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.20 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp holds 13.72% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation for 5.88 million shares. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. owns 5.82 million shares or 11.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Third Point Llc has 9.29% invested in the company for 6.48 million shares. The Ohio-based Csu Producer Resources Inc. has invested 7.79% in the stock. Theleme Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 953,000 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75B for 16.47 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance" on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Alibaba And The Trade War: Being Greedy When Others Are Fearful – Seeking Alpha" published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Can China UnionPay Defeat Alibabaâ€™s Alipay and Tencentâ€™s WeChat Pay? – Yahoo Finance" on July 13, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 20. UBS maintained the shares of BABA in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. Morgan Stanley maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $285 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 13,500 shares to 11,230 valued at $699,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) stake by 54,669 shares and now owns 7.07 million shares. Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) was reduced too.