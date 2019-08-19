Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stepan Co. (SCL) Stake by $435,000; Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Lowered Its Position

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $99.01. About 624,966 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stepan Co. (SCL) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 24,500 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stepan Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $96.06. About 5,682 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – FOR FULL YEAR, COMPANY EXPECTS CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE BETWEEN $105 MLN AND $115 MLN; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL); 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – HAS APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN; 27/03/2018 Stepan Completes Acquisition of a Surfactant Production Facility and a Portion of its Associated Surfactant Business in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q EPS $1.31; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.62 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,925 shares to 7,750 shares, valued at $747,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 4.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.11 per share. SCL’s profit will be $26.17M for 20.70 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Stepan Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold SCL shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.00 million shares or 1.19% less from 16.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.