Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Zoetis (ZTS) by $400,000 as Share Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Colonial Trust Advisors Has Increased Its Holding

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 33.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,005 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806,000, down from 12,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $115.34. About 1.03M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 18,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, up from 156,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.09 million activity.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $396.02M for 35.16 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 42,343 shares. Moreover, Wendell David Assoc has 0.17% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Oakbrook Limited Com reported 18,535 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 66,492 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Braun Stacey Associates has 1.21% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 12,504 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc holds 0.66% or 3.98M shares. Capital Guardian Trust invested in 1,250 shares. 100 were accumulated by Oakworth Capital. The California-based Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited has invested 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Rbo Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.44% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 101,014 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 28,925 shares stake. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr reported 92,350 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 559,521 shares. First Manhattan Com has 0.01% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8,501 shares to 15,309 shares, valued at $607,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Grp holds 1.36% or 485,043 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Com accumulated 82,631 shares or 4.96% of the stock. Madrona Ser Ltd Liability has invested 2.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.50 million are owned by Sachem Head Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership. Grimes Incorporated reported 1.58% stake. General Amer Investors Inc accumulated 400,686 shares. Somerville Kurt F, Massachusetts-based fund reported 114,204 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 4.46% or 141,587 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas has 1.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 355,653 shares. White Pine Invest owns 55,464 shares for 3.27% of their portfolio. Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 381,704 shares. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hilton Cap Limited invested in 14,219 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Waverton Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 1.48 million shares or 9.1% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 23,457 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

