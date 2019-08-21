Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Decreased Its Flowers Foods (FLO) Holding by $1.15 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) Share Price Declined, Credit Suisse Ag Trimmed Holding by $6.31 Million

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) by 52.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 450,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The institutional investor held 410,292 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, down from 861,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 77,889 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 54,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 7.07M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.83 million, down from 7.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 906,142 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Net $51.2M; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 23/04/2018 – Nature’s Own Introduces Nature’s Own® Perfectly Crafted™ Artisan-inspired, Thick-sliced Bakery Bread; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC FLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Sales $3.921B-$3.982B; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC – REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 211,100 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 2.86M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 65,450 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) or 129,551 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.07% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) or 162,820 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Co has 10,000 shares. Hussman Strategic Inc invested in 0.26% or 50,000 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 112,591 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated owns 54,213 shares. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 446,348 shares stake. Lord Abbett And Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 0% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 47,552 shares. Svcs owns 65 shares. 19,500 were accumulated by Prudential Plc.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 17,786 shares to 98,190 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $31,310 activity.