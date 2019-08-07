Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Decreased Its Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Dominion Energy (D) Holder Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Lifted Its Position by $4.99 Million as Market Value Declined

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 86.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 65,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 141,174 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.82 million, up from 75,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.4. About 1.35 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) by 21.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 20,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 72,391 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 92,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 316,724 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 83,000 shares to 241,800 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $82.20 million for 14.57 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 3,889 shares to 100,687 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,573 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA).