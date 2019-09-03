Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Zoetis (ZTS) as Valuation Rose; Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Decreased Its Position in Stryker (SYK) as Stock Price Rose

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 2,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 47,962 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, down from 50,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $219.47. About 49,390 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated with hip arthroscopy; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 24/04/2018 – DJ Symbol for Vexim S.A. (ALVXM.FR) Now SYK; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal; 06/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Sustainability Solutions- Stryker Sustainability Solutions Reprocessed BW Lasso 2515 NAV eco Variable Diagnostic E; 04/04/2018 – AlloSource and Stryker Launch ProChondrix CR Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 33.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 8,005 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806,000, down from 12,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $126.66. About 72,675 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $707.03 million for 28.88 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,193 shares. Synovus Fincl stated it has 0.01% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Gateway Advisory Limited holds 0.07% or 1,400 shares. Coho Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Etrade Cap Management Ltd accumulated 11,156 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Lc has 0.92% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 6,168 shares. Horizon Invs Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 17,200 shares. Fmr accumulated 6.73 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.1% or 133,997 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd holds 2,704 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested in 0.13% or 12,570 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa invested 0.14% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Riggs Asset Managment owns 80 shares. Ci Investments holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 66,550 shares.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77 million and $331.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 122,853 shares to 174,697 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 83,000 shares to 241,800 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 12,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,900 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $422.84M for 35.58 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.