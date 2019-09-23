Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Cut Pilgrims Pride (PPC) Holding By $379,750; Harris Associates LP Has Cut Its Moodys (MCO) Holding

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased Pilgrims Pride Corp (PPC) stake by 26.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 15,190 shares as Pilgrims Pride Corp (PPC)’s stock rose 0.74%. The Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc holds 42,060 shares with $1.07 million value, down from 57,250 last quarter. Pilgrims Pride Corp now has $7.68B valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $30.79. About 378,091 shares traded. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) has risen 50.75% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PPC News: 09/03/2018 – GREECE TO SUBMIT DRAFT LAW ON PPC LIGNITE UNITS SALE BY END MAR; 15/03/2018 – PPC LTD – PPC PHAKAMA TRANSACTION WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AS A “TOP-UP” TRANSACTION AT LEVEL OF PPC’S UNIT , PPC SOUTH AFRICA HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LIMITED; 24/04/2018 – FLYNAS CEO SAYS OPERATION WOULD FOCUS ON UMRAH PILGRIM MARKET; 10/05/2018 – PILGRIM”S PRIDE 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 52C; 07/03/2018 – GREECE’S PPC TO INCREASE HYDRO GENERATION ON HIGH WATER RESERVE; 06/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CHG PPC INTERMEDIATE Il LLC TO RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – Decision Point and Harvard Pilgrim to Speak at Population Health Summit; 10/05/2018 – Pilgrim’s Pride Reports Net Sales of $2.75 Billion, Operating Income of $202 Million and GAAP EPS of $0.48, or a 26% year ove; 07/03/2018 – Pilgrim’s Pride Closes $500.0 million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts Pilgrim’s Pride Rtgs On CreditWatch Developing

Harris Associates LP decreased Moodys Corp (MCO) stake by 1.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harris Associates LP sold 48,486 shares as Moodys Corp (MCO)’s stock rose 10.54%. The Harris Associates LP holds 3.60 million shares with $703.79M value, down from 3.65M last quarter. Moodys Corp now has $40.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $212.82. About 183,337 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook On Guam Waterworks Baa2 Revenue Bonds To Negative; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Bath Community Schools, Ml’s GOULT to A2; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS FRANCE’S BANKING SECTOR HAS COMPARATIVELY ROBUST METRICS & FRANCE’S SUSCEPTIBILITY TO POLITICAL OR EXTERNAL SHOCKS IS VERY LOW; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Greenwood Park Clo, Ltd; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Nedbank Private Wealth Limited’s Deposit Ratings To Baa2 From Baa3; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Crosby Isd’s A1 Goult Rating; 30/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD. OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Stark County, Oh’s Golt Bonds; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Invitation Homes 2018-SFR2 Trust

Among 2 analysts covering Pilgrim`s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pilgrim`s Pride has $3600 highest and $3400 lowest target. $35’s average target is 13.67% above currents $30.79 stock price. Pilgrim`s Pride had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, August 2. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold PPC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 48.26 million shares or 7.65% more from 44.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) for 19,555 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Cubist Systematic Strategies accumulated 0.04% or 87,404 shares. Pnc Financial Group accumulated 64 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Paloma Prns Mgmt Co invested in 0.01% or 18,748 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 870,438 shares. Bank Of America De holds 65,596 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can stated it has 0% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Ajo Lp holds 0.17% or 1.25 million shares.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased Cl C stake by 302 shares to 6,571 valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) stake by 22,898 shares and now owns 95,289 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Moody’s (NYSE:MCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Moody’s has $24000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $205.25’s average target is -3.56% below currents $212.82 stock price. Moody’s had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of MCO in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Tuesday, September 10. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $17300 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 25 report.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.73M for 27.01 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

