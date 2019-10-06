Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Cut First Solar Com (FSLR) Holding by $858,000; Private Wealth Advisors Increased Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $1.86 Million as Stock Price Rose

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 249.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 8,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 12,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 3,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $227.93. About 3.02M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Solar Inc Com (FSLR) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 37,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.48M, down from 50,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $59.31. About 1.65 million shares traded or 38.54% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.68, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – First Solar, Then Steel — Is Trump’s Next Trade Target Nuclear?; 26/03/2018 – First Solar Sells 150-Megawatt Solar Project in Chile to Colbun; 11/05/2018 – FSLR:MAX $113M CREDIT LINE FOR PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT IN NSW; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.90; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive – First Solar approaches banks for Aussie project; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR KEEPS YR GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 16/03/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $81; 26/04/2018 – First Solar New Factory Doing So Well It’s Planning Another One; 18/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ENERGIEKONTOR AG: ENERGIEKONTOR ADDS FIRST SOLAR PARK, GARZAU-GARZIN, TO GROUP PORTFOLIO

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: The Home Depot vs. Lowe’s – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q3 2019 Dividend Portfolio Update: New September Dividend Record – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon, Home Depot lease multistory Seattle warehouse – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Here are 25 of Georgia’s highest-paid CFOs – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel has invested 0.79% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Keating Invest Counselors Incorporated, a Florida-based fund reported 53,682 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. 68,127 were accumulated by Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp. Country Club Na reported 8,708 shares. Ashfield Capital Prns Lc accumulated 81,453 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.58% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 46,192 shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Co holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 12,940 shares. Deltec Asset Ltd Company holds 37,308 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White holds 2.12% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 32,889 shares. Moreover, Roundview Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ifrah Finance Ser Incorporated reported 1,871 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 2.38% or 40,290 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.57% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Solar Evolves U.S. EPC Delivery Approach with Third-Party Execution Model – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FSLR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Solar SWOT Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on March 10, 2019. More interesting news about First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Energy Stocks and How to Trade Them – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers Cooling on Solar Stocks and Fleeing Alternative Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold FSLR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 61.00 million shares or 0.48% less from 61.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.05% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 102,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 658,967 shares. Shelton Mgmt holds 49,841 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Dsam Partners (London) Limited stated it has 0.69% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). 500 were accumulated by Jnba Advsr. 21,098 are owned by Federated Invsts Pa. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.01% or 215 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 15,709 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 133,764 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,315 shares. Pnc Service invested in 0% or 25,148 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company owns 1,150 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation stated it has 50,000 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Ny accumulated 100 shares.

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 96.30% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.54 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $109.25 million for 13.99 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -688.89% EPS growth.