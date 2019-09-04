Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Cut By $704,900 Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding; Shorts at FISSION URANIUM CORPORATION COMMON SHARE (FCUUF) Raised By 0.19%

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) stake by 16.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 13,300 shares as Cisco Systems (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc holds 67,721 shares with $3.66M value, down from 81,021 last quarter. Cisco Systems now has $199.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 15.05 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology

FISSION URANIUM CORPORATION COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) had an increase of 0.19% in short interest. FCUUF’s SI was 4.63M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.19% from 4.62M shares previously. With 291,900 avg volume, 16 days are for FISSION URANIUM CORPORATION COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)’s short sellers to cover FCUUF’s short positions. The stock increased 11.11% or $0.029 during the last trading session, reaching $0.29. About 346,340 shares traded or 65.35% up from the average. Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fission Uranium Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $142.23 million. The companyÂ’s primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property, which has 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 15.71 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 17.81% above currents $46.5 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $4900 target in Thursday, August 15 report. Nomura maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Raymond James. Cowen & Co maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mngmt has 41,112 shares. Bainco accumulated 1.54% or 175,609 shares. Smith Salley Assocs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 347,881 shares. Cna Fincl holds 189,600 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Braun Stacey reported 333,320 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. 2.35M were reported by Sei Communication. Moors And Cabot invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.49% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fort Washington Oh owns 819,246 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 508,740 shares. 161,487 are held by Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Company. Hartford Mngmt holds 1.1% or 717,314 shares. Sigma Counselors, Michigan-based fund reported 5,369 shares. Nbt Bancshares N A Ny owns 123,406 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio.

