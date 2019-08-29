Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Boosted Micron Technology (MU) Position; As Cummins Ord (CMI) Stock Declined, Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Decreased Stake by $5.98 Million

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 180.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 12,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 19,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 7,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 11.55 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $145.6. About 1.15 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Cap Incorporated reported 11,935 shares stake. Skba Mngmt Limited Com invested 3.17% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). First Allied Advisory Services reported 7,385 shares. Td Asset Management holds 287,530 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 16,198 shares. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 0.05% or 112,396 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings Ltd holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 580 shares. Moreover, Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Guyasuta Inv Advisors Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Peloton Wealth Strategists invested in 17,025 shares or 1.86% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advisors Lp has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Bowling Port Limited Co owns 16,059 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 6,177 shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 112,414 shares.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 56,979 shares to 21,799 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 20,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,391 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 476,622 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 469,433 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd Com owns 52 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Kings Point holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 6,062 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 76,983 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0.04% or 160,448 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York invested in 22,130 shares. Scotia holds 0.02% or 46,769 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prns Llp owns 32,975 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 3.79 million shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel accumulated 236,680 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Com reported 6.65M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt has 34,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.