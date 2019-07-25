Wellington Shields Capital Management Decreased Home Depot (HD) Position; Weatherford International Plc (ireland (WFT) Shorts Decreased By 8.5%

Weatherford International Plc (ireland (NYSE:WFT) had a decrease of 8.5% in short interest. WFT’s SI was 95.96M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.5% from 104.87 million shares previously. With 31.57M avg volume, 3 days are for Weatherford International Plc (ireland (NYSE:WFT)’s short sellers to cover WFT’s short positions. It closed at $0 lastly. It is down 89.15% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 93.58% the S&P500. Some Historical WFT News: 12/03/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC – APPOINTED ANGELA MINAS TO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – Weatherford and Valiant Form Alliance to Jointly Commercialize ESPs; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD SAYS IN ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS ON RIGS SALE; 07/05/2018 – WEATHERFORD-VALIANT TO MARKET ELECTRICAL SUBMERSIBLE PUMPS; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD SEES 2Q W. HEMISPHERE OPERATING INCOME DOWN VS 1Q; 12/03/2018 – Weatherford Announces Conference Call; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD SEES CASH-FLOW BREAKEVEN IN 2018, POSITIVE IN ’19; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Weatherford International plc

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 26.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 4,578 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc holds 12,641 shares with $2.43 million value, down from 17,219 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $237.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $215.55. About 2.31M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’

Weatherford International public limited company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multinational oilfield service firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates through three business groups: Formation Evaluation and Well Construction, Completion and Production, and Land Drilling Rigs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold Weatherford International plc shares while 78 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 836.94 million shares or 0.93% less from 844.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning accumulated 81,498 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). Moreover, Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) for 62,157 shares. First Hawaiian Bank holds 0% or 17,140 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0% or 1.53M shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 1.56 million shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd invested in 5.27M shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Limited Co holds 196,308 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). Pinnacle Ltd has 211,080 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp reported 13,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited has invested 0% in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). Prudential reported 22,700 shares.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf stake by 16,837 shares to 27,600 valued at $619,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 9,200 shares and now owns 26,640 shares. Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $210 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.44 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.