Wellington Shields Capital Management Cut Zoetis (ZTS) Stake; Heartland Advisors Raised Aar (AIR) Position By $2.76 Million

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 33.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 15.40%. The Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc holds 8,005 shares with $806,000 value, down from 12,005 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $54.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 2.41M shares traded or 16.70% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY

Heartland Advisors Inc increased Aar Corp (AIR) stake by 80.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heartland Advisors Inc acquired 86,389 shares as Aar Corp (AIR)’s stock declined 11.83%. The Heartland Advisors Inc holds 193,862 shares with $6.30M value, up from 107,473 last quarter. Aar Corp now has $1.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 613,604 shares traded or 158.45% up from the average. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 29.46% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 20/03/2018 – AAR 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 49C, EST. 50C; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX-DEVTEK GETS PACT WITH AAR, POTENTIAL VALUE OVER C$65M; 01/05/2018 – AAR Named to Forbes’ America’s Best Employers List; 20/03/2018 – AAR 3Q EPS CONT OPS 90C; 21/05/2018 – AAR CITES ADMINISTRATIVE DELAYS UNDER STATE DEPT. AWARD PACT; 21/04/2018 – DJ AAR CORP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIR); 16/05/2018 – HEROUX DEVTEK SAYS SIGNED A 4-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH AAR CORPORATION; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP – REAFFIRMING FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE OF SALES IN THE RANGE OF $2.1 BILLION TO $2.2 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – GW&K Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in AAR; 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Cont Ops EPS $2.50-EPS $2.80

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Com stated it has 0.05% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Etrade Mngmt Lc has 22,072 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation reported 532,902 shares. Cypress Asset Tx reported 17,495 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Diligent Invsts Ltd Com invested in 1% or 17,407 shares. South Street Ltd invested 0.07% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Everett Harris And Company Ca holds 4,731 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Agf Invs reported 69,475 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 0.11% or 222,938 shares. 8,848 were reported by Brown Cap Management Limited Liability. Scott And Selber holds 48,562 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. First Long Island Invsts Ltd stated it has 0.95% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.13% or 922,679 shares. New York-based Cipher Limited Partnership has invested 0.5% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Stack Fin Mgmt Inc stated it has 314,360 shares.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) stake by 17,786 shares to 98,190 valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1. It also upped Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 2,986 shares and now owns 43,647 shares. Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf was raised too.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Zoetis Inc (ZTS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zoetis: High-Quality Compounder Growing 10% Per Year – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Big Pharma Gets Bigger – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barclays bearish on Teva, sees 14% downside risk in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Zoetis had 13 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Craig Hallum. The rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ZTS in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Since December 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity. 2,000 shares were sold by Lagano Roxanne, worth $170,600 on Monday, December 31. The insider Lewis Clinton A. Jr. sold $563,255.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $392.50M for 34.60 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AIR shares while 44 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.23 million shares or 4.03% less from 31.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.06% or 28,883 shares. Commerce National Bank holds 13,103 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 23,234 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 501,408 shares. Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 58,747 shares. 1,416 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Inc. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 8,139 shares. 36,267 were reported by Macquarie Gp Limited. Millennium Llc holds 0.02% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) or 340,261 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 243,200 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Adage Cap Prtnrs Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Citigroup has invested 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Sei invested in 11,415 shares or 0% of the stock. Element Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

More notable recent AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Key Takeaways From General Electric at the Paris Air Show – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR) stake by 14,444 shares to 124,865 valued at $9.90M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) stake by 150,000 shares and now owns 300,000 shares. Hydrogenics Corp New (NASDAQ:HYGS) was reduced too.